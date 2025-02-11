India’s Got Latent: Format, Judges, Controversies, Ranveer Allahbadia’s Comment & More

India's Got Latent, launched by popular stand-up comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina on June 14, 2024, offers a unique platform for contestants from all over India to showcase their hidden talents. Whether it’s singing, dancing, stand-up comedy, or anything else, the show gives participants 90 seconds to perform. The show’s tagline humorously sums up its essence: “An unnecessary reality show, with no point, just like life.”

Show Format

Contestants on India’s Got Latent have the chance to present their skills in a variety of categories. Before performing, they score themselves out of 10, which adds an interesting dynamic to the judging process. After their performance, the hosts and special guest judges provide lighthearted feedback and rate the contestants. If the contestant’s self-assessment score matches the judges’ ratings, they win the day’s earnings from ticket sales. Each episode features different guest judges, with Samay Raina remaining the constant host.

Judges Lineup

The show has attracted a variety of well-known personalities from the entertainment industry. Judges who have appeared include comedians and actors such as Nishant Tanwar, Aashish Solanki, Tanmay Bhat, and Bharti Singh, as well as influencers like Uorfi Javed, Ranveer Allahbadia, and Rakhi Sawant. This diverse lineup adds flair to the show, making it a lively watch for viewers.

Controversies

As with any reality show, India’s Got Latent has had its share of controversies. The show’s edgy humor and dark comedy sometimes spark outrage. For example, Rakhi Sawant made headlines when she threw a chair on stage after a disagreement with comedian Maheep Singh. Uorfi Javed also caused a stir when she walked off the show after a contestant asked her about her body count. In another instance, a remark made by a contestant about dogs, originating from Arunachal Pradesh, led to legal action against the show.

The show has faced criticism for some of its more risqué jokes and inappropriate comments. A recent incident saw comedian Jaspreet Singh mock a contestant’s political views and make controversial remarks about Kerala’s literacy rate. These moments have not gone unnoticed, with fans voicing their concerns on social media.

Ranveer Allahbadia's Controversial Remarks

One of the most talked-about incidents occurred during a recent episode featuring popular content creators like Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani, and others. Allahbadia, known for his YouTube channel BeerBiceps, made a comment asking a contestant an inappropriate question about watching their parents engage in sexual activity. This comment quickly went viral, leading to widespread backlash online.

Allahbadia later issued a public apology, acknowledging that his remark was inappropriate and unfunny. In his video, he expressed regret for his actions and stated, "I shouldn't have said what I said. Comedy is not my forte. I am just here to say sorry. This is not how I wish to use my platform."

Legal Action

The controversy surrounding India's Got Latent escalated further when the Guwahati Police registered an FIR against the show's judges, including Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia, and others. The FIR was filed under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), with allegations of promoting obscenity and engaging in vulgar discussions. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the news, emphasizing that the legal action was in response to the inappropriate content featured in the show.

Conclusion

While India's Got Latent continues to captivate audiences with its unpredictable format and bold humor, the controversies surrounding it raise questions about the line between entertainment and responsibility. With the legal issues piling up and growing public scrutiny, it remains to be seen how the show will navigate its future.