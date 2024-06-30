Anushka Sharma shares daughter’s “biggest concern” after India’s World Cup triumph

Rohit & Co surely deserve a standing ovation for doing a brilliant job as they defeated South Africa in a hard-fought thriller. As Team India ended their 11-year drought of a big title, the nation is showering praises on them. Several Bollywood celebs congratulated the team through their social media messages.

Virat Kohli’s wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma took to social media to share her celebratory message and congratulate her husband. She posted that their daughter Vamika was worried about the players when she watched tears of joy in their eyes. She noted that their daughter innocently asked her if there was anyone to hug them to comfort them.

“Our daughter’s biggest concern was if all the players had someone to hug them after she saw them cry on tv….. Yes, My darling, they were hugged by 1.5 billion people ❤️ What a phenomenal victory and what a legendary achievement!! CHAMPIONS - CONGRATULATIONS!!,” Anushka captioned her post.

In another post, she shared a cute pic of Virat Kohli holding the T20 World Cup trophy at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday night and proudly displaying it to the audience. In her cute note, Anushka wrote, AND ….. I love this man ❤️ @virat.kohli . So grateful to call you my home ❤️ - now go have a glass of sparkling water for me to celebrate this !”

After the World Cup triumph in Barbados, Virat Kohli hung up his boots from T20I cricket and subsequently, India captain Rohit Sharma also announced his decision to retire from the shortest format of the game on Saturday.

