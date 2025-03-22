KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Cricket Action at Eden Gardens, Opening Ceremony Time, and More!

The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League is all set to begin in a matter of a few hours. Rain threat looms at large as fans are continuously checking updates on what the rain scenario looks like. For now, it looks like the play is definitely possible at Eden Gardens.

However, this should be taken with a pinch of salt as the weather can be extremely unpredictable at times. Even before the match begins, the TATA IPL will brace for its opening ceremony, with Shah Rukh Khan set to perform for thousands of fans. Not just SRK, even the likes of Shreya Ghoshal and Disha Patani are set to perform.

KKR vs RCB Live Streaming Match: When and Where to Watch IPL 2025 Today

The highly anticipated clash between KKR and RCB starts at 07:30 PM IST, and the toss takes place at 07:00 PM IST. The match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app. Coming to TV, Star Sports has the broadcasting rights, and fans from different regions can enjoy live action of the IPL 2025 opener on multiple channels.

Star Sports Telugu, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports Marathi, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Kannada, etc., are some of the channels where local viewers can watch the match live.

Confirming his presence at the opening ceremony, Shah Rukh Khan has revealed the timings of the IPL opening act. According to his tweet, the opening ceremony will start at 6pm and fans can watch the celebrations live on the Star Sports Network and the JioHotstar app.

KKR and RCB Full Squads:

KKR Squad:

Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Quinton de Kock, Rovman Powell, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Luvnith Sisodia, Manish Pandey, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Spencer Johnson, Mayank Markande, Anrich Nortje, Umran Malik, and Varun Chakravarthy.

RCB Squad:

Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethel, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee.