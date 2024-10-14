Watch: Heavy rains in Nellore, Tirupati live visuals!

Andhra Pradesh will witness heavy rains from October 14 to October 17 as the IMD sends an alarm warning of widespread rainfall, which has warned light to moderate showers in several districts, including Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, West Godavari, Krishna, and Palnadu.

The coastal and Rayalaseema districts have been put on high alert, and control rooms have been set up in Tirupati and Nellore to monitor the situation. The IMD has warned of widespread rains with heavy to very heavy falls, thunderstorms, and lightning in several districts, strong winds at speeds of 40-50 mph, and rough seas along the Andhra Pradesh coast.

The ocean may overflow and displace people in surrounding areas. IMD has issued an orange alert for the districts of Nellore, Tirupati, and Chittoor, as there will be heavy to hefty rainfalls in these areas. A yellow warning has been issued for Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, West Godavari, Krishna, and Palnadu districts, which will get light to moderate rainfalls. There is also a cyclone warning given on the Andhra Pradesh coast.

Residents are advised to take all safety measures and precautions to minimize the effects of the rains. They should mostly stay indoors during heavy rainfalls, avoid travel unless it is a necessity, adhere to evacuation orders given by local authorities, keep phone lines open for emergency services to function, and, more importantly, track the latest weather forecasts.

