Rain Alert: Andhra Pradesh to Experience Unseasonal Showers on April 3 and 4 - APSDMA

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has issued a warning about untimely rainfall expected across the state in the coming days. On April 3, Rayalaseema is anticipated to experience light to moderate showers, followed by similar rainfall in Uttarandhra districts on April 4.

Farmers, laborers, and herders working outdoors have been urged to exercise caution, as there is a risk of lightning during thunderstorms. Authorities recommend avoiding shelter under trees during such weather conditions.

In addition to the rains, temperatures have been soaring in the state. On April 1, Gospadu in Nandyala district recorded the highest temperature at 40.3°C.

With the combination of intense heat and unpredictable rains, experts advise the public to stay hydrated and protect themselves from the changing weather. Farmers are also encouraged to take steps to protect their crops from the potential impact of these unseasonal showers.

Stay updated with weather alerts from APSDMA for more information.