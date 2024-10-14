October 14 - October 17: Cyclone alert for AP for four days!

Andhra Pradesh is on high alert as a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a cyclone, bringing heavy rains to the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of hefty rainfall in several districts over the next three days.

The low-pressure system, currently located in the Bay of Bengal, is likely to develop into a depression by today and further intensify into a cyclone. The IMD has given an orange alert for several districts in Tamil Nadu and a yellow alert for the Rayalaseema region in Andhra Pradesh.

According to the weather department, the districts likely to be affected by heavy rainfall include Bapatla, Prakasam, Nellore, YSR Kadapa, Annamayya, Tirupati, Chittoor, and Sri Sathya Sai. These districts may experience heavy to hefty rain on Tuesday and Wednesday."

The system is likely to move northwestwards and reach the Andhra Pradesh coast by October 17," said an IMD official. "We have issued alerts to the concerned districts and advised fishermen of coastal areas not to venture into the sea."

The weather department has also warned of strong winds and rough seas along the Andhra Pradesh coast. The state government has been put on high alert, and emergency services are on standby to handle any situation arising out of the heavy rainfall.

The government of Andhra Pradesh has already declared a holiday today in the affected areas. If the situation continues, there is a high chance of school closures. Meanwhile, schools will be reopened tomorrow in Telangana.

