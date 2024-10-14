Telangana Student's Killer Gets 60-Year Jail Term in US

It is really a landmark judgment. Varun Raj Pucha, the Telangana graduate student, was killed brutally by 25-year-old Jordan Andrade of the United States with a knife. He attacked him while sitting in the massage chair at Planet Fitness Gym in Valparaiso on 29 October 2023.

Varun, who was pursuing his Master's degree in Computer Science at Valparaiso University, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Fort Wayne.

Andrade's sentence was handed down by the Indiana court recently, and he will serve his term at the Indiana Department of Correction. It remains ambiguous whether he would be sent for psychiatric treatment or whether he would serve a sentence in a general prison.

Varun is from Khammam district in Telangana. He has only two more months to complete his graduation. His father, P. Ram Murthy, is a teacher in a government school.

