MUDA scam petitioner says Cong leader visiting Lokayukta office, urges CCTV camera installation

Mysuru, Oct 14 (IANS) One of the petitioners in the MUDA scam, Snehamayi Krishna, on Monday, urged the Mysuru Lokayukta SP to install CCTV cameras in the premises and inside the office of Lokayukta.

Speaking to reporters after submitting his plea to the Mysuru Lokayukta SP, who is in charge of the investigation, said the Supreme Court has given direction on installing CCTV cameras in the office of the probing agencies. “According to information available with me, M. Laxman, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson and close associate of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, is visiting the Lokayukta office repeatedly.”

“Laxman is also spending hours together at the Mysuru Lokayukta office. It leads to the suspicion that investigation is being influenced and hence I have asked for the installation of CCTVs,” Snehamayi Krishna stated.

He further said that he had handed over the 25-page memorandum containing the questionnaire prepared from the writ petition submitted by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah regarding the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam to the High Court.

“I had sent the questionnaire through WhatsApp on Saturday since the office was closed. Today I am making the submission of a hard copy,” he stated. “Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is indulging in destroying evidence and hushing up the case. Moreover, he is delivering speeches provoking the common public. I have demanded to arrest CM Siddaramaiah if there is social unrest or any harm is caused to him or his family,” he stated.

“CM Siddaramaiah is also wasting public money to issue advertisements to cover up the MUDA scam, " he alleged. The land claimed by CM Siddaramaiah’s family was converted into 19 sites and sold. But, it has been claimed by CM Siddaramaiah that it belongs to them, which is false. I have also made a submission in this regard,” he stated.

"The investigating officer has assured that the case will be probed and within the time frame given by the court, the report will be submitted to the court. It is left to the discretion of the investigating officer when they will question CM Siddaramaiah," the petitioner said.

The Lokayutka had grilled Mallikarjuna Swamy and land owner Devaraju, who are the third and fourth accused in the case. The sleuths are yet to question CM Siddaramaiah. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also investigating the case.

He added that the MUDA will not entertain all requests for de-notification of acquired land and will approach the court in many cases.

“In the case of accused Devaraju, no objections were raised and the land was de-notified. It becomes certain that the de-notification was done as Siddaramaiah was the Deputy Chief Minister then,” he pointed out.

Krishna said that as per the documents submitted to the High Court by Siddaramaiah, the RTC of the land shows that it was acquired, adding that this was concealed as the sale deed and gift deeds are not lawful.

