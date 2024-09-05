Andhra Pradesh September 6: Heavy Rains in next 24 hours

Visakhapatnam: There seems to be no end to the woes of stranded people in the flood-ravaged districts of Andhra Pradesh. As floodwaters started receding, the India Meteorological Department on Thursday issued an orange alert for the Telugu state. The weather alert predicted heavy rain in the next five days in the state.

The report stated a depression over north Andhra Pradesh is moving towards northwest which will likely trigger heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours in several parts of the state. The IMD has warned that parts of Telugu state may receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall today.

Under the influence of well-marked low pressure areas, ASR, Eluru and Parvathipuram Manyam districts will experience heavy downpour. Strong winds with speeds reaching up to 30-40 km per hour will prevail in these districts. Meanwhile, the Visakhapatnam Meteorological Centre has advised the fisherman to not venture out into the sea for the next three days.

