Hyderabad/Chittoor: A video purportedly showing the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA sexually assaulting a woman has gone viral on social media. In the viral video, Koneti Adimulam is shown in a compromising act with a woman. However, it is not confirmed when and where the video was recorded. Adimulam represents SC-reserved Sathyavedu Assembly constituency in Chittoor district.

Addressing a press conference with her husband in Hyderabad on Thursday, the woman levelled allegations of sexual assault against the TDP member. Sharing the details, the woman said one day the MLA called her to Bheema’s hotel and when she reached his hotel room number 109, he threw himself upon her and raped her.

The victim further said the Adimulam had earlier raped her twice on different occasions and third time she planted a hidden camera in the room to expose him. The woman, who claims to be a party supporter, added that the TDP legislator had threatened to kill her if she disclosed the matter to others. She also stated that she informed the party leadership including chief minister Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh about this incident.

Meanwhile, the TDP leadership has suspended MLA Koneti Adimulam from the party. The state unit chief Palla Srinivasa Rao told media persons that the party high command has removed the TDP legislator from the party’s primary membership.



