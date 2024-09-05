September 6: Holiday for Schools or Not?

September 6, 2024

Although there is confusion about the date of Ganesh Chaturthi, whether it falls on September 6 (Friday) or September 7 (Saturday), many schools and educational institutions have declared a holiday for September 7, i.e., Saturday.

In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Vinayaka Chavithi is observed on September 7. The governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have declared a holiday for Vinayaka Chavithi on September 7.

However, heavy rains are forecasted for September 6, and the IMD has issued an alert for the Telugu states. Several parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are expected to be affected.

In Andhra Pradesh, a new cyclone is predicted to hit, bringing heavy showers. Schools and colleges in Northen Andhra Pradesh (Uttar Andhra) are likely to get a holiday in the wake of Cyclone warning. Official confirmation from the state government and district collectors are awaited.

In Telangana, September 6 is not a holiday. However, it depends on the weather condition and heavy rains by the end of September 5.

September Holidays 2024 List

September 7 - Vinayaka Chaturthi - All over India

September 8 - Sunday - All over India

September 13 - Ramdev Jayanti - Rajasthan

September 14 - Second Saturday / Onam - All over India / Kerala

September 15 - Sunday - All over India

September 16 - Eid e Milad (Monday) - All over India

September 17 - Indra Jatra (Tuesday) - Sikkim

September 18 - Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti (Wednesday) - Kerala

September 21 - Shree Narayana Guru Samadhi (Saturday) - Kerala

September 23 - Heroes’ Martyrdom Day (Monday) - Haryana