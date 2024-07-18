Why this nonagenarian from Andhra rooting for Trump’s V-P pick 

Visakhapatnam: Republican vice-presidential nominee and Donald Trump’s running mate Senator JD Vance has an Indian connection. Vance is married to Usha Chilukuri, an Indian-origin US attorney. Usha’s parents hail from a nondescript village in Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district.

After the announcement of JD Vance as Trump’s V-P nominee, 96-year-old Shantamma, a relative of Usha Chilukuri, is all over the news. The nonagenarian is a physics professor and still teaches at Centurion University in Vizianagaram. As part of her philanthropic activities, she donated her house to Vivekanand Medical Trust to build a hospital.

Reacting to the news that Usha’s husband Vance has been nominated as GOP presidential candidate by the former US President Donald Trump, she said she never met or spoke to Usha but she was very happy to hear it.

Speaking to a Telugu news channel, Shantamma said she is related to Usha through her husband (C Subramanya Sastry) and Usha is the granddaughter of her brother-in-law (C Rama Sastry) who worked as an IIT officer. Rama Sastry is Usha’s grandfather. Usha is a daughter of Indian immigrants C Radha Krishna and Lakshmi and she grew up in San Diego suburb.

The nonagenarian professor said she was happy that Usha has inherited the sharp intellect and acumen that runs in our family. She added that her husband spent two years in prison during the Emergency as he was an RSS worker.

