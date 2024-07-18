One killed as four coaches of Dibrugarh Express derail in UP

Gonda, July 18 (IANS) One person was killed after four coaches of the 15904 Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district on Thursday.

The incident occurred in Pikaura located between Gonda and Jhilahi in the state.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took stock of the situation and directed the officials to reach the accident spot.

The district administration has rushed a rescue team to the accident site.

It is not clear how many people were injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, top officials of the Railways Department have reached the spot.

Details are awaited.

