Manoj Muntashir lauds 'Superstar Singer 3' contestant's rendition of 'Kuch To Log Kahenge'

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Renowned lyricist and writer Manoj Muntashir, who appeared on the stage of ‘Superstar Singer 3’, praised contestant Devanasriya K for her performance on the songs 'Kuch To Log Kahenge' and 'Mere Naina Sawan Bhadon', saying ‘you were singing like a goddess’.

This weekend, the children's singing reality show will celebrate the legacy of the legendary superstar Rajesh Khanna.

Manoj joined the celebration and shared interesting insights about the superstar, evoking nostalgia for his great work in Indian cinema.

Among many remarkable performances, contestants Atharv Bakshi and Devanasriya’s renditions of 'Kuch To Log Kahenge' and 'Mere Naina Sawan Bhadon' left everyone in awe.

The emotional depth and flawless execution by these young talents earned them a standing ovation from all, including Manoj, who was moved to tears during Devi’s performance.

Speaking about the performance, Manoj said: “Devi, you were singing like a goddess. Rajesh Khanna was blessed to have been a part of this song, and these songs were blessed to have him."

"Your performance conveyed the entire story of his unmatched stardom and great work. Wherever he is, Kaka must be blessing you. God bless you,” he added.

Super Judge Neha Kakkar also complimented Devi, saying: “From head to toe, I was covered in goosebumps! If the performance I just witnessed is real, then I can't believe someone can sing with such absolute perfection."

"Frankly, I've never heard anyone sing so flawlessly, especially at such a young age. It's no exaggeration to say that I have witnessed the birth of a legend today,” she added.

Captain Sayli Kamble praised both Atharva and Devi, saying, "Atharv, your rendition of 'Kuch Toh Log Kahenge' was amazing. It's one of my favourite songs, and you sang it beautifully. Devi, your 'Mere Naina Sawan' aalap was unreal. You both are incredible, and we all have so much to learn from you."

‘Superstar Singer 3’ airs on Sony.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.