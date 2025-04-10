US Visa : The Risks of Social Media Posts and Online Activity

The Trump administration has unveiled new regulations for US green card and visa seekers, strengthening immigration policies. US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will now rigorously review applicants' social media history to catch possible supporters of terrorist groups or those who make anti-Semitic comments.

Major Changes:

Social Media Screening: USCIS will scan applicants' social media profiles for comments suggesting support for groups such as Hamas, Houthi, or Hezbollah.

Visa and Green Card Denials: Candidates who post content favoring terrorist organizations will be denied green cards and visas.

Revocation of Existing Visas and Green Cards: People with current visas or green cards can have their status revoked if objectionable content is discovered.

Reasoning Behind the Decision

The USCIS justifies this move by saying that people with sympathies towards terrorist groups will not be permitted to enter the country. This step is viewed as a reaction to increasing pro-Palestinian demonstrations in the US.

Impact on Applicants:

These new regulations could impact applicants from other nations, such as India, who are already under scrutiny. The move has created controversy and debate, with numerous individuals questioning its effects on free speech and immigration policy.

Further Immigration Changes:

Other notable changes to US immigration policies are:

H-1B Visa Program Reforms: Revisions to improve worker protection and implement flexibility for employees and employers.

H-2 Visa Program Enhancements: Greater worker protection and flexibility in the program.

Form I-485 Updates: Updated forms for Green Card applicants, involving medical testing and simplifying public charge reviews.

Applicant Tips:

To reduce risks, applicants should:

Check their social media past and remove potentially incriminating posts.

Make their applications and online presence consistent.

Be careful with online affiliations and post material wisely.

Consult professional advice from immigration attorneys.

