Trump Tariffs: Dissent Rising from Top American Billionaires!

U.S. President Donald Trump's most loyal supporters are now turning against him owing to the tariffs he imposed against most countries and the subsequent trade war that emerged out of it. Especially with China, Trump's decision to not back down might lead to a global recession, experts predict.

Key senators who are loyal Trump supporters are encouraging the president to quickly secure agreements with key trading partners amid growing Wall Street losses and rising political anxiety. The Trump administration has touted how many countries have reached out to make deals, and so far, at least 20 nations have approached the U.S. about trade talks. That number had reportedly shot up to 50 by Monday.

While the administration claims that their tariff slaps are working in America's favor, there is the other side, which argues that the president is losing the confidence of business leaders and should pause his trade war, which could cause an economic collapse.

Bill Ackman, a billionaire fund manager, is spearheading the opposition to Trump's tariffs. In a lengthy post on X (formerly Twitter), Bill said that the president has an opportunity to call a 90-day timeout. Ackman argues that if America persists in waging an economic war on every country in the world, it will lead to a halt in business investment and a decrease in consumer spending.

It's important to note that Bill Ackman was one of the vocal supporters of Donald Trump's presidential campaign back in 2024, and now he says, "This is not what we voted for." Many believe that Bill only chose to react after the $6 trillion loss of U.S. stocks, thanks to Trump's tariffs.

The billionaire fund manager also warned that the tariffs imposed on both friends and enemies would likely alienate America as a future trading partner for countries. Going by Donald Trump's latest words, it looks like the tariffs will not be reduced any time soon, and if this is the case, Bill Ackman said that America will be heading for a self-induced economic nuclear winter.

Bill Ackman is one of the few vocal critics of Donald Trump's tariffs, and it remains to be seen if more business leaders and other billionaires start to show their dissent. As things stand, it looks like there will be little change in the U.S. administration's approach toward reciprocal tariffs.