Atlee made special video for Anant-Radhika’s wedding

Mukhesh Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s lavish wedding continues to make headlines even after the ceremony is over. The latest buzz about the big fat Indian wedding of the year is a special video was played for the guests at the wedding ceremony.

This was revealed by podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, who is popularly known as The Beer Biceps on YouTube,in his latest podcast. He was among the list of invitees at the grand Ambanis wedding. In a post-wedding podcast with American comedian Akash Singh.

Elaborating the wedding atmosphere, Ranveer said the Ambani family screened a 10-minute movie for the wedding guests, adding a cinematic touch to the grandeur of wedding. The animated film was directed by Atlee, best known for the blockbuster film ‘Jawan’ and the voice-over was done by Amitabh Bachchan.

While describing Anant Ambani’s spectacular ‘baraat’, he said that it was nothing like a traditional baraat. He added Anant’s baraat was a grand spectacle which was spread over eight hours. He said the event organisers had constructed a long road with multiple stations along the way and superstars gave performances at each station.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot in Mumbai on July 12. The grand wedding event and reception were attended by global political leaders, business tycoons, global and Bollywood music icons, sportstars along with politicians and social media influencers.

On day 2 of #AnantAmbani's wedding, a 10-minute animated film directed by #Atlee, with a voiceover by Amitabh Bachchan, was released for the guests. 🔥🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/nMEdbj6YD5 — Kajanthini (@Kajanthini03) July 17, 2024

