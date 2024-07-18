MP Police launches probe after use of pro-Palestine slogans & flag in Tazia procession

Bhopal, July 18 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Police has launched an investigation after it received complaints of the raising of pro-Palestine slogans and waving of the Palestine flag during a Tazia procession in the Khandwa district.

The complaint was registered by Bajrang Dal, alleging that the ‘Palestine flags’ were waved during the Tazia procession at Shivaji Chowk in Khandwa city on Wednesday.

Bajrang Dal members have also met the Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Kumar Rai and demanded action against those who waved the Palestine flag and raised pro-Palestine slogans during the Tazia procession.

Bajrang Dal has also threatened a protest march in different parts of the state.

“A written complaint has been received from Bajrang Dal members and the in-charge of the concerned police station has been directed to investigate the matter and submit the reports to district police headquarters,” Khandwa SP Manoj Kumar Rai told the media persons.

Sources told IANS that the police have also interrogated some Muslim youths, who attended the Tazia procession at Shivaji Chowk in Khandwa city.

The police have also checked CCTV footage to find more evidence.

