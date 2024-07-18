Bonalu Begins at Ujjaini Mahankali Temple

The Bonalu Jathara celebrations began grandly at the Ujjaini Mahankali Temple in Secunderabad. On the occasion of Bonalu, the temple authorities performed the Chandi Homam on Thursday, with hundreds of devotees in attendance. The devotees participated in the event and worshipped the goddess.

The temple authorities organized necessary facilities for the devotees visiting the temple for the event. The Mahankali Jathara is scheduled to be celebrated on July 21st and 22nd in Secunderabad.