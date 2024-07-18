Viral Video: Man Suffers Heart Attack at Airport, Woman Saves Him with CPR

At the second terminal of the Delhi Airport on Wednesday, an elderly man over 60 years old suffered a heart attack. He suddenly collapsed near the food court area. A woman doctor, who happened to be nearby, immediately sprang into action. The woman doctor acted swiftly to save the life of the elderly man in distress. The doctor performed CPR on the man, pressing firmly on his chest. Her efforts paid off as the man regained consciousness within five minutes.

Passengers who witnessed the incident recorded it and shared the video on social media. The footage quickly went viral, with netizens showering praise on the doctor. Although her identity remains unknown, she is being hailed as a hero doctor. She displayed humanity on time and saved a life. Praises have been poured in on the doctor on social media.