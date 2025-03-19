Video: Indigo Passenger Gets Mini Heart Attack due to Seat Malfunction

A passenger, identified as Daksh Rathi, experienced a "mini heart attack" onboard an Indigo flight en route to Lucknow from Delhi.

Sharing his ordeal in a video posted on the social media platform Instagram, he explained that as soon as the flight took off, the seats began to swing back and forth.

In the video, Daksh and two other passengers can be seen holding onto the seats in front of them after their own seats started jerking and swinging.

Speaking in the video, Daksh said the crew immediately moved them to different seats but emphasized that the incident was serious. "It may not look like a big deal, but I would not want an elderly person with a medical issue sitting in such a seat on a flying aircraft," the passenger added.

“As soon as the flight took off, everybody was engrossed in whatever they were doing, and suddenly the three seats jerked back. It wasn’t a good feeling at all. It felt like freefall in a flying aircraft… this was like a mini heart attack," Daksh said in the video.

He further stated that he had never experienced anything like this before, calling it the first time the seats had swung back and forth like that.

He also mentioned that arrangements were made for maintenance staff to inspect the seats shortly after boarding.

In response to the video, Indigo issued an apology, describing the incident as an "anomaly."

“Mr. Sethi, thank you for taking the time to speak with us. We sincerely apologize for your onboard experience. This was apparently an anomaly, a very unusual occurrence, as these seats have a locking mechanism,” IndiGo commented on Sethi’s post.

The comment continued, "Please be assured that your feedback is being taken very seriously, and this will be thoroughly investigated. We understand our crew responded promptly to address the situation and provided you with an alternate seat. The safety and comfort of our customers remain our top priority. We appreciate your feedback and assure you of our continued commitment to providing a safe, hassle-free, and enjoyable travel experience for all our customers."