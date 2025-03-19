Court Box Office Collections: Rs 33.55 Crore Gross in 5 Days

Weekday drops are common even for films with positive word-of-mouth, especially for smaller-budget productions. However, Court: State Vs Nobody is proving to be an exception, continuing its impressive run without losing steam.

The film is not just holding strong—it’s gaining momentum. Remarkably, its fifth-day earnings surpassed the fourth-day collections, signaling sustained audience interest.

Featuring an ensemble cast led by Priyadarshi, Harsh Roshan, and Sridevi, the courtroom drama amassed an impressive ₹4.65 crore on day five alone, pushing its total box office haul to ₹33.55 crore within just five days of release.

Internationally, Court is making waves as well, crossing the $800K mark in overseas markets. With its current trajectory, the film is well on its way to joining the prestigious million-dollar club—an extraordinary feat for a modestly budgeted film.

Presented by Nani under the Wall Poster Cinema banner and directed by Ram Jagadeesh, Court: State Vs Nobody stands as a testament to the power of strong storytelling, proving that compelling content can turn even smaller-scale productions into box-office winners.