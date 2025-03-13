Holi Holidays 2025: Schools, Banks, and Government Offices to Remain Closed in North India

Several states in North India have declared holidays for schools, banks, and government offices on the occasion of Holi. People will get an extended break to celebrate the festival with their families. In states like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi, a four-day holiday has been announced from March 13 to March 16.

Holi Holidays in Rajasthan

In Rajasthan, government offices, banks, and schools will remain closed from March 13 (Thursday) to March 16 (Sunday). The celebrations will begin with Holika Dahan on March 13, followed by Holi of colors on March 14. The holiday stretch continues with the regular Saturday and Sunday weekend on March 15 and March 16, making it a four-day break for residents.

Holi Holidays in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh will also observe a four-day holiday from March 13 to March 16. The state will mark Holika Dahan on March 13, followed by Holi of colors on March 14. Additionally, March 15 is Bhai Dooj, a significant festival in Uttar Pradesh, which is also a holiday. The extended break concludes with Sunday, March 16.

Holi Holidays in Delhi

In the national capital, Delhi, government employees and students will enjoy an extended holiday period. A restricted holiday has been declared on March 13 (Thursday) for Holika Dahan, while March 14 (Friday) will be a gazetted holiday for Holi of colors. The weekend holidays on March 15 (Saturday) and March 16 (Sunday) will provide a four-day break for residents.

This extended holiday period will allow people across these states to celebrate Holi with enthusiasm and joy. Stay tuned for more updates on festive holidays and government announcements.