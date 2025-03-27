Kodali Nani heart attack news false, confirms YSRCP leader

Dismissing reports stating that YSRCP leader Kodali Venkateswara Rao, also known as Kodali Nani, suffered a heart attack, senior party leader Dukkipatti Shashibhushan clarified that the former Minister was admitted to AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad for gastric problems.

Urging the YSRCP activists not to worry, he asserted that reports circulated by ‘yellow media’ and social media were untrue. In a post on X, Kodali Nani's team also confirmed that he had been admitted to AIG Hospitals with gastric problems. Stating that the former Minister was doing well, Nani's team urged citizens not to believe any other news.

Kodali Nani has been a four-time MLA from the Gudivada Assembly constituency between 2004 and 2024. From 2004 to 2009, he represented the TDP. He switched to the YSRCP in 2012 and retained the constituency for two terms until 2024.

In 2024, Nani lost to TDP’s Venigadla Ramu.