F1: Kevin Magnussen to leave Haas at the end of 2024 season

Kannapolis, July 18 (IANS) Kevin Magnussen will leave Haas after the conclusion of his current contract at the end of the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship, the US-based team announced on Thursday.

After spending multiple seasons at Haas (2017–2020 and 2022–2024), Magnussen is presently in his seventh season with the club. This season, he has scored five points compared to teammate Nico Hulkenberg's 22.

The 2018 season was the best for Magnussen with Haas as he secured a career-high ninth in the standings when he scored points in 11 of the 21 races. In that season, Haas attained their best-ever fifth in the constructors’ championship.

However, the team said they look forward to work with him in some capacity.

"I’d like to thank Kevin for everything he’s given us as a team – both on and off the track. He’s truly been a bedrock of our driver line-up over the years," said Haas team boss Ayao Komatsu in a statement.

"Nobody’s driven more races for us and we’ve had some memorable highlights together, not least a remarkable fifth place finish at the Bahrain Grand Prix in 2022 when Kevin returned to start his second spell with the team. There’s plenty of racing to go this year so I’m looking forward to seeing what else we can achieve with Kevin as we push together in the championship," he added.

"Beyond that, and with Kevin’s special relationship with the team, I’m hoping we can find a way to keep working together in some capacity."

Magnussen said, “I’d like to extend my thanks to everyone at MoneyGram Haas F1 Team – I’m proud to have raced for such a great team of people these last few years.

“In particular I’d like to thank Gene Haas for his commitment to me, notably in bringing me back once again in 2022 when I thought, at that time at least, my time in Formula 1 had ended. I’ve enjoyed some great moments with this team – memories I’ll never forget.

“While I’m looking forward to the next chapter of my racing career, I remain fully focused on giving everything I’ve got for the rest of 2024 with MoneyGram Haas F1 Team.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.