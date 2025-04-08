Musk’s Appeal to Trump on Tariffs Falls on Deaf Ears Amid Economic Fallout

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man and senior advisor to the U.S. President, has appealed to Donald Trump to reverse the tariffs imposed on 180 countries, according to a report by The Washington Post, citing two sources who confirmed the development. However, Musk’s efforts were unsuccessful in persuading Trump to alter his stance.

Trump recently imposed a minimum tariff of 10% on multiple countries, with India facing 27% and China being the most severely affected, with a 34% tariff. Previously, Trump had imposed an additional 20% tariff on China, bringing the total to 54%. In retaliation, China imposed a 34% tariff on all U.S. imports.

Musk’s concerns are particularly relevant, as both of his companies, Tesla and SpaceX, have been impacted by Trump’s tariffs. Although Tesla manufactures cars domestically, it still imports some automobile parts from China. The ongoing trade war between the two nations could have a significant effect on Tesla, which has faced challenges since Trump became U.S. President.

As of 6:30 AM on April 8, Musk’s wealth has dropped to $298 billion, shedding a massive $135 billion since the announcement of Trump’s new tariffs last week.

Musk is not alone in his concerns. Trump’s tariff policies have resulted in all 500 billionaires on the index losing at least $500 billion combined.

The tariffs, coupled with heightened recession fears and global economic uncertainty, have contributed to a stock market crash across Europe and Asia. Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped by 7.8%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost more than 12%. In India, investors suffered a combined loss of 14 lakh crore, with both the Nifty and Sensex falling by 5%.

On April 4, 2025, the U.S. stock market recorded its worst crash since the COVID-19 pandemic, with investors losing more than $5 trillion in just a few hours. The crash evoked memories of ‘Black Monday’, when the Dow Jones Industrial Average sank by 22.6% in a single day (October 19, 1987).

Despite warnings from business leaders and economic experts about the risk of a recession and appeals to roll back the tariffs, President Trump has threatened to impose an additional 50% tariff on China if it does not reverse the 34% tariff on U.S. imports.

In a post on Truth Social on Monday, Trump wrote: “If China does not withdraw its 34% increase above their already long-term trading abuses by tomorrow, April 8, 2025, the U.S. will impose ADDITIONAL Tariffs on China of 50%, effective April 9th.”