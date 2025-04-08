India likely to outperform global markets despite uncertainties: NSE CEO

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) India is expected to perform better than most global markets in the coming months, even amid growing international uncertainties, Ashishkumar Chauhan, CEO and MD of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), said on Tuesday.

He attributed this confidence to India’s steady economic framework, strong leadership, and evolving bilateral trade dynamics.

The NSE chief noted that India has shown resilience compared to other global markets over the past week.

"While several international indices have experienced sharp declines -- such as the Hong Kong Stock Exchange falling by 13 per cent, Indian markets have demonstrated relative strength, rebounding after a modest drop and maintaining stability," Chauhan told IANS.

“India has been in relatively calm waters even as global markets face turbulence. Our policymakers and leaders have carefully steered us away from volatility, and if this momentum continues, we will likely do much better than the rest of the world,” he added.

He also highlighted the growing shift from multilateral to bilateral trade engagements, which is expected to benefit Indian companies both domestically and abroad.

"The strengthening relationship between India and the US, particularly at the leadership level, is seen as a positive force that will further support the Indian economy and markets," NSE CEO told IANS.

“India’s own growth momentum -- hovering around 6.5 to 7 per cent -- continues to make it the fastest-growing economy in the world. We are on track to overtake Germany and become the third-largest economy either this year or next,” Chauhan mentioned.

In the coming days, many countries are likely to hold talks with the United States to reduce tariff burdens, and India too will present its case.

A recent SBI Research report stated that India’s exposure to US tariffs is limited due to its exports to the US forming only around 4 per cent of the GDP. The report also highlighted that the new US tariffs on India are the lowest among key Asian nations, giving India a competitive edge over peers like China, Vietnam, Thailand, and Indonesia.

