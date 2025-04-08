IPL 2025: Smart and structured captaincy from RCB, says Bangar on Patidar’s tactical brilliance

New Delhi, April 8 (IANS) Sanjay Bangar, former India batting coach and an astute observer of the game, dissected Royal Challengers Bengaluru's 12-run victory over Mumbai Indians and praised the tactical brilliance shown by captain Rajat Patidar.

According to Bangar, RCB's decision-making under pressure and the smart utilisation of their bowling resources was the defining factor in their first win at the Wankhede Stadium after a decade-long wait.

Chasing a daunting 222, MI looked in command at one stage, needing just 52 off 24 balls with six wickets in hand. But a game-changing final phase saw RCB wrest control back, thanks to disciplined bowling and strategic field placements. “The standout moment for me was Patidar’s decision to use Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the 16th over instead of saving him for the death,” Bangar said on ESPNcricinfo TimeOut.

“It was a high-risk, high-reward move, but it worked. Bhuvi brought experience and control when RCB needed to break MI’s momentum. These are the small windows that shift the game in T20 cricket,” he explained.

Bangar also pointed out that having just five frontline bowlers turned out to be a blessing for RCB. Unlike MI, who had an abundance of bowling options but perhaps lacked clarity in roles, RCB stuck to their core group. “Sometimes too many choices lead to confusion. But Patidar knew exactly how to manage his limited resources.”

One of the boldest moves was saving Krunal Pandya, primarily a middle-over bowler, for the final over. “It made absolute sense,” Bangar said. “Had he bowled the 19th, Hazlewood would’ve had too much to defend. By holding Krunal back, they surprised MI and reaped the rewards. It was clever risk management.”

The performance of RCB’s spinners - Krunal and Suyash Sharma - was also a key takeaway. “Everyone said RCB lacked depth in spin, but they bowled eight overs of spin on a flat Wankhede track, and did it effectively. That was the difference,” Bangar noted.

In a season where tactical nous is proving just as important as big names, Bangar believes RCB’s new approach and Patidar’s growing maturity as a leader could take them deep into the tournament. “If they continue reading situations this well, RCB could be a very dangerous side in IPL 2025.”

