Bigg Boss OTT 3 Start Date, Host, Contestants List In Detail

The most popular and controversial reality show is all set to be back with a bang. Yes, the third season of Bigg Boss OTT 3 is very much on cards. The show's teaser received a massive response from the audience.

Guess what, for the the first time, Salman Khan is not hosting the show. Yes, what you read is right. Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor will be hosting Bigg Boss OTT 3.

And you want to know the show contestants if haven’t heard from anywhere. Here we go. Nikhil Mehta, YouTubers Khushi Punjaban and Vivek Chaudhary, YouTuber couple Jatina Talwar and Nishi Talwar, singer Nirwair and Navjeet Singh, Bangkok entrepreneur Anushka Purohit are likely to participate in the show.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is all set to premiered from June 22, 2024. The show will start streaming on Jio cinema.