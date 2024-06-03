Jr NTR, Prashanth Neel To Travel To 15 Countries For THIS Purpose

Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel confirmed their collaboration for a movie together a long ago. The film hasn’t gone on the floors as yet. Probably, the yet-to-be-launched movie will go on the floors in August.

According to the latest reports, Jr NTR will commence the shoot of the film in the middle of August. The movie will be shot across 15 counties and it is going to be the most expensive project in his career.

The film is jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts.

Keep watching this space for more movie updates.