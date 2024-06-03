Missing man's body recovered from Sindh stream in J&K’s Ganderbal

Srinagar, June 3 (IANS) The body of a man, who went missing on June 2 after the Thajwas Glacier caved in, in Jammu & Kashmir’s Sonamarg hill station was recovered on Monday.

Officials said the body was recovered from the Sindh stream in Ganderbal district.

The man, identified as Manzoor Ahmad Khan, went missing on Sunday after a portion of the glacier fell in the Sonamarg area of the district while two tourists were rescued. Khan was accompanying the tourists when the incident occurred.

Officials said, “The body of the sledgeman identified as Manzoor Ahmad Khan was recovered from Sindh stream today. He had gone missing after the Thajwas Glacier caved in, in the Sonamarg tourist resort in the Ganderbal district yesterday. Two tourists, who were accompanied by the sledgeman, were rescued yesterday.”

Water from the foot of the glacier follows into the Sindh stream that meanders through Sonamarg hill station.

The glaciers are highly sensitive and fragile ecosystems. The huge presence of human beings on and around these often causes serious damage to these glaciers which results in meltdown, caving in and other hazards.

