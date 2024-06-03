Kalki 2898 AD: Lengthy Runtime Locked!

Rebel Star Prabhas’ upcoming movie Salaar has generated so much buzz among the audience. The animated series 'Bujji And Bhairava' has raised the expectations levels among the fans. Kalki is helmed by Nag Ashwin. The advance booking for the film would begin from June 8.

It is being said on social media that Kalki's run time would be 2 hours and 50 minutes. The run time was revealed by the US distributor. It is not officially confirmed yet. It remains to be seen what the CBFC would say on this.

Kalki will be hitting the screens on June 27, 2024. The film boasts of a stellar cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani. Deepika Padukone will be seen as the female lead. She is making her debut in Tollywood. Deepika and Prabhas' on-screen chemistry is going to be a highlight in the movie. Kalki is being made on a budget of Rs 600 cr.