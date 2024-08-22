Watch Nani and Samantha’s surprise airport reunion
Tollywood actor Nani is currently occupied with promotions for his upcoming movie, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, which will be released on August 29 under the direction of Vivek Athreya. While travelling to Mumbai for the movie's promotion, Nani unexpectedly ran into Samantha at the Hyderabad airport. During their brief encounter, the two actors were seen catching up and discussing his next release, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram.
A video of their interaction quickly went viral on social media, showcasing their continued camaraderie following their previous film together. Both Nani and Samantha are engaged with their respective future projects, and this unexpected meeting provided them an opportunity to share updates about their current work.
Video:
Hero #Nani, on his way to Mumbai for #SaripodhaaSanivaaram promotions, met #SamanthaRuthPrabhu at Hyderabad Airport.@NameisNani @Samanthaprabhu2 #Samantha pic.twitter.com/wzya1S9p1C
— Viraj ❤️ RCB ❤️ (@_Virajvijay) August 22, 2024
#Nani & #Samantha in a chitchat as @NameisNani heads to Mumbai for #SaripodhaaSanivaaram Promotions.
— Suresh PRO (@SureshPRO_) August 22, 2024
