Allu Arjun's Speech Vs Mega Fans: What's the Matter?

Allu Arjun was always a dear family member to Mega's family, but the rift was caused after he supported his friend in the recent Andhra Pradesh election. He became the target of Mega fans, and it intensified after Naga Babu's tweet.

First of all, Allu Arjun made an entirely incorrect calculation in this problem. For the Mega legacy, it was a "do or die" election. Pawan Kalyan was at risk of being labelled as a political failure, just like Chiranjeevi was.

Additionally, mistakes were made in scheduling the visit right before the campaign ended and during Chandrababu Naidu's visit to Nandhyala. Allu Arjun and his group terribly timed it.

But not just this, Mega fans often treated him as an outsider, though he is one of them. Though he came into the cinema industry with the support of Chiranjeevi, he proved himself with his talent and acting. Fans misunderstood his 'Nenu Cheppanu brother' dialogue wrongly and trolled him badly.

Pawan Kalyan fans often embarrass other heroes by shouting Pawan Kalyan's name, which makes him a villain for Pawan Kalyan. After Pushpa's pan-Indian victory and the ensuing National Award, that section came together with the one advocating for Ram Charan to play Chiranjeevi's heir in films.

Allu Arjun's development ceased to coincide with their belief that "he is never a match to Pawan Kalyan and Ram Charan." With Pushpa 2 released in December, everyone is concerned about whether this clash will affect the movie.