Phrama unit blast: Andhra CM announces Rs 1 crore ex-gratia for families of deceased

Visakhapatnam, Aug 22 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday announced Rs 1 crore ex-gratia each for the families of those killed in a reactor blast in pharma company in Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone near here.

He called on the injured at Medicover and KGH hospitals here and assured them that the government would bear expenses of their treatment.

The Chief Minister announced Rs 50 lakh compensation each for the critically injured and Rs 25 lakh each for those who sustained simple injuries. He promised the injured that if required, the government would get their plastic surgeries done.

CM Naidu spoke to some of the injured and enquired about their condition. He advised them not to lose heart and promised all possible assistance from the government.

Later, he told media persons that the incident pained him a lot. He said the reactor blast resulted in the death of 17 people and left 36 others injured. While 10 employees sustained critical injuries, 26 received simple injuries.

The Chief Minister spoke to doctors and officials and directed them to ensure the injured get the best possible treatment.

He also had a word with the family members of the victims and consoled them. He assured them that the government would stand by them.

CM Naidu said the government would ensure that such incidents do not recur. Alleging that all systems were "destroyed" under the "rule of the previous government" which resulted in such disasters, he said his government would set things right and prevent such incidents.

The families of the victims demanded action against the company's management. They alleged that the company did not give them any information after the accident.

A reactor exploded at Escientia Advanced Sciences Private Limited on Wednesday afternoon, resulting in a huge fire.

The accident occurred when employees of a new shift were relieving their colleagues of their duties in the afternoon.

Visakhapatnam District Collector M. N. Harendhira Prasad said a comprehensive probe was underway into the incident.

He said preliminary investigation revealed that leakage of solvent led to the tragedy.

Twelve bodies were brought to KGH for autopsy while the remaining five bodies were shifted to the government hospital at Anakapalli.

