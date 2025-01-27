Sankranthiki Vasthunam Breaks Baahubali 2’s Record

Sankranthiki Vasthunam is unstoppable at the box office! Even two weeks after its release, the film continues to perform exceptionally well and is raking in huge earnings. The latest reports show that the movie has even surpassed Baahubali 2’s 13th-day collections in Telugu states.

According to the makers, Sankranthiki Vasthunam earned over Rs. 7 crores on its 13th day in AP and Telangana, while Baahubali 2 had collected Rs. 4.68 crores on the same day. This is an amazing achievement, especially considering the recent reduction in ticket rates in Andhra Pradesh. It clearly shows the massive audience turnout for the film.

It's been a long time since a family drama has become such a massive hit in Telugu cinema, especially when most filmmakers are focused on high-budget pan-India films. Director Anil Ravipudi has shown that strong content, no matter the genre, will always captivate audiences.

The film, which stars Venkatesh, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Meenakshi Chaudhary, has grossed over Rs. 276 crores worldwide in just 13 days. In North America, it has already crossed an impressive $2.7 million, making it the highest-grossing movie among senior heroes. Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish, Sankranthiki Vasthunam is a massive success that continues to break records!