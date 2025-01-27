Pushpa 2 OTT Streaming Date, Platform: From January 30 on Netflix!

The much-acclaimed Telugu film Pushpa 2 is all set to make its grand debut on Netflix on January 30th. With the movie being deemed a huge hit around the nation, it will surely reach millions of users on the popular streaming platform in multiple languages, including an extended version that runs for 3 hours and 44 minutes.

Pushpa 2, with the genius of Sukumar at the helm of affairs, sees Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil on board for critical roles. There is something significant about how massive the movie could be by way of sheer, collective work on the side of some of the great cast and crew, besides thorough production in-house.

Interestingly, the reloaded version of the film has been recently released in theatres after the Sankranthi festival and it has opened to a largely positive response from the audiences. The team is over the moon about this and eagerly waits for the same response when the movie hits Netflix.

Pushpa 2, being about to drop on the most famous streaming service, promises to connect it to more and more audiences. Here is Pushpa 2 ready to solidify its status in modern Telugu classics, to watch which will become possible starting January 30th on Netflix!

