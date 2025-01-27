January 27 to February 3 OTT releases: Pushpa 2 and 18 others!
The new year has begun on a grand note for Telugu cinema. Several movies and series have hit the screens in January, creating much excitement at the box office. While some of them have already created an impact, there are others in line to make their presence felt at the theatres and OTT platforms.
The movie "Sankranthiki Vasthunam", which was released on January 14, is still running at the box office. Nandamuri Balakrishna's "Daksha Maharaju" movie, which was released on January 12, has also received good collections. Ram Charan's "Game Changer" movie, which was released on January 10, initially impressed the audience but later slowed down.
However, these films are still not available on OTT platforms. But, in the last week of January, some amazing new movies and web series are expected to be released from January 27 to February 2.
Theatre Releases:
Madagaja Raja (Telugu version) - January 31
Rajarikam - January 31
Mahi - January 31
Netflix Releases:
American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing (Documentary Series) - January 29
Pushpa 2 - 30 Jan
The Recruit Season 2 (Web Series) - 30 Jan
Lukkas World - 31 Jan
The Snow Girl Season 2 (Web Series) - 31 Jan
Hotstar Shows:
The Storyteller - 28 Jan
Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Cartoon Series) - 29 Jan
The Secret of the Shilers (Web Series) - 31 Jan
ZEE5 Shows:
Identity - 31 Jan
Amazon Prime Shows:
Rampage - 26 Jan
Tribunal Justice Season 2 (Reality Court Show) - 27 Jan
Breach - 30 Jan
Friday Night Lights - January 30
You Are Cordially Invited - January 30
Apple TV+ Releases:
Mythic Quest Season 4 (Web Series) - January 29
SonyLIV Releases:
Sole Aashik - February 1
Lions Gameplay Bad Genius - January 31
Mubi Queer - January 31
