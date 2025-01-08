Sankranthi 2025: Three Big Releases, But No New Surprises

This Sankranthi season, three highly anticipated films Game Changer, Daku Maharaj, and Sankranthiki Vasthunam are set to release. After watching all three trailers, it's clear that each director has played it safe, sticking to the familiar conventions of their genres without introducing anything new.

Game Changer, directed by Shankar, promises lavish visuals and his trademark social message, but the trailer feels more like a typical Shankar film with no fresh twists.

Daku Maharaaj, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, leans heavily into mass appeal, action-packed sequences, and glamour, catering to his loyal fanbase but offering little beyond expectations.

The final trailer, Sankranthiki Vasthunam, stuck to the familiar formula of family drama and comedy, with Venkatesh and Anil Ravipudi delivering their usual mix of heartwarming moments and humor.

In all three trailers, the directors play it safe, sticking to proven formulas for commercial success rather than attempting anything new. Sankranthi 2025 looks set to be a festival of familiar hits, with no major surprises in store.