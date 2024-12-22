Ram Charan’s ‘Game Changer’: Sukumar Gives First Review After Watching the Film

Ram Charan's upcoming movie ‘Game Changer’ is set to hit theaters soon, and the songs released so far have generated a lot of excitement. Recently, a pre-release event was held in Dallas, USA, where Ram Charan, director Shankar, producer Dil Raju, and director Sukumar were present. Sukumar, who had already watched the film, shared his thoughts on the movie.

He said, "Chiranjeevi and I have already seen the movie. The first half was amazing, and the interval was a blockbuster. I got goosebumps during the flashback. Charan gave an award-winning performance in the climax."

Sukumar’s words suggest that the film has created a strong impression, and audiences will have to wait until January 10 to see it for themselves. Kiara Advani plays the heroine, with Sunil, Srikanth, Anjali, SJ Surya, and others in important roles. Ram Charan also plays a dual role in this political drama.