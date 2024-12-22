Completely disagree: Swami Rambhadracharya on Mohan Bhagwat's 'Hindu leaders' remarks

New Delhi, Dec 22 (IANS) Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya on Sunday expressed strong reservations with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's recent remarks on some wannabe politicians trying to be ‘leader of Hindus’.

Speaking to IANS, Swami Rambhadracharya said, “I completely disagree with Mohan Bhagwat’s statement. Let me make it clear, Mohan Bhagwat is not our disciplinarian, but we are.”

Mohan Bhagwat, earlier on Thursday expressed concern over the resurgence of temple-mosque disputes and advised people against raking up such issues. He said no one will become a “leader of Hindus” by raking up temple-mosque disputes and spreading communal divide.

The spiritual leader also commented on the prevailing tension in Sambhal and described the situation as deeply concerning.

“What is happening in Sambhal right now is very bad. However, the positive aspect is that things are being uncovered in favour of Hindus. We will secure this, through the courts, through the ballot, and with public support,” he said.

Expressing strong concern over atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh, Swami Rambhadracharya condemned the violence.

“What is happening there is very bad. We have raised this issue with the government. The interim government in Bangladesh is extremely cruel. But wait and watch, everyone responsible for these acts against Hindus will face consequences,” he asserted.

Looking ahead to the Mahakumbh scheduled to take place in Prayagraj, Swami Rambhadracharya urged people to participate wholeheartedly.

“Everyone should come. Everyone will have the opportunity to take a holy dip. Pray to the Almighty for the integrity and unity of Bharat,” he said, extending his invitation to devotees across the nation.

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is set to begin on January 13 with the Paush Purnima Snan and will end on February 26 with Maha Shivratri. Regarded as one of the biggest festivals in Hinduism or Sanatan faith, Maha Kumbh takes place once in 12 years.

