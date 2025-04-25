Transform urban transport for better ‘Ease of Living': Maharashtra CM

Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday emphasised the need for a complete transformation of urban transport services to improve citizens’ ease of living and directed the establishment of a Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (UMTA) for this purpose.

He further stated that to address the persistent problem of traffic congestion in metropolitan cities, the state government is working on multiple levels.

A key component of this strategy is to provide an affordable, easily accessible, and seamless public transport system.

He added that before enacting the law to establish the authority, public suggestions and objections should be invited and considered. He also chaired the meeting to review the formation of a Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority.

CM Fadnavis proposed that the authority should have an independent Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for effective functioning.

He also emphasised that the proposed legislation should not conflict with existing state and central laws and regulations. The unified authority would serve as a single regulatory body, ensuring faster completion of ongoing transportation projects in urban areas.

He said that the authority’s role would be to ensure reliable, convenient, and comprehensive transport services, particularly focusing on enhancing last-mile connectivity.

He suggested that mayors and municipal commissioners of all metropolitan corporations should be part of the authority to align local needs with broader transport plans.

While the authority will be responsible for planning and development, the actual implementation of transport services will remain with the respective municipal corporations.

An executive committee should also be formed under the authority. In the future, the authority may also serve as an advisory body to the state government in planning and expanding transport services, said the chief minister.

The chief minister noted that currently, various agencies -- such as municipal corporations, the state transport corporation, the railways, and metro operators -- are operating transport services independently across different cities.

He stressed the need for better coordination to ensure a commuter-centric transport system. A unified authority, he said, would streamline operations, introduce a unified fare system, and coordinate the planning and development of transport projects within cities.

