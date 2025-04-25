Tejashwi calls for grassroots mobilisation, ideological commitment at RJD review meeting

Patna, April 25 (IANS) Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, while addressing a review meeting at the Karpoori Auditorium of RJD's state office in Patna, emphasised the need for every party leader and worker to connect deeply with marginalised communities -- including the poor, Dalits, backward, extremely backward, and minorities -- guided by the ideas of Lalu Prasad Yadav.

He emphasised that party responsibilities must be fulfilled with full dedication, honesty, and visible commitment at all levels.

“The BJP and NDA always spread rumours and ideological resistance through strong organizational engagement and clarity of vision is the only tool to counter their propaganda,” Yadav said.

While highlighting Lalu Prasad's leadership and commitment to unity, social justice, and harmony, Tejashwi Yadav also urged the party members to carry forward his legacy and values.

He also appealed to the party leaders to combat the BJP’s environment of hate with positivity and expose both governmental failures and institutional corruption, particularly in Bihar.

“The importance of directly engaging with people, raising real issues, and preparing for a strong movement to restore people’s trust and rights,” Tejashwi Yadav said.

“We must counter hatred with unity and rumours with ideas,” he stated.

Tejashwi Yadav concluded by stressing that public trust lies in RJD's inclusive vision, and it is the duty of every leader to preserve that trust through honest work and ideological clarity.

In the run-up to the Bihar Assembly election 2025, review meetings were part of a plan of RJD to strengthen the party’s presence at the grassroots level and give a tough fight to NDA.

On this occasion, RJD national Vice President Shivanand Tiwari, Uday Narayan Chaudhary, Abdul Bari Siddiqui, Manganilal Mandal, Ali Ashraf Fatmi, Avadh Bihari Chaudhary, Kanti Singh, Manoj Kumar Jha, Sanjay Yadav, Abhay Kumar Singh Kushwaha, Jharkhand Government Minister Sanjay Yadav, Shivchandra Ram, Ashok Kumar Singh, Ranvijay Sahu, along with the party's district president, district chief general secretary, district in-charge, state presidents of all cells, and spokespersons were also present.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.