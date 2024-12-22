ISL 2024-25: NorthEast United aim to regain form against struggling Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Dec 22 (IANS) Hyderabad FC are hosting NorthEast United FC when the two sides face off in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium on Monday.

Hyderabad FC are unbeaten in their last nine matches against the Highlanders (W6 D3), the longest such streak they hold against any team in the competition.

NorthEast United FC enters this match on the back of two victories and a draw in their last five matches. However, they have also faced two defeats on the bounce and head coach Juan Pedro Benali will want to arrest this run with a positive result on the road. Currently, they are positioned eighth in the points table with 15 points from 11 matches.

Hyderabad FC are in 12th place after garnering seven points with two victories and a draw in 11 encounters. They parted ways with head coach Thangboi Singto and are targeting a better run for the remaining part of the campaign.

NorthEast United FC have dropped 12 points from winning positions this season, the most in the league. In contrast, Hyderabad are one of only three sides yet to lose a point from a winning position. The visitors will have to be cautious of this tendency since they have conceded 18 goals in 11 clashes this season, though Hyderabad FC, too, have to regain their feet in offence – having netted seven times in ISL 2024-25, which is the second-least in the league after Mohammedan SC (5).

Hyderabad FC’s interim head coach Shameel Chembakath praised the attitude of his players in the buildup to this match.

“We have had four training sessions. They have gone well. The players have responded in a good manner and they have a positive attitude and mindset,” Chembakath said.

NorthEast United head coach Benali underlined the strengths of the home side in the pre-match press conference.

“We have been preparing for a while. It’s a very important game for us after two defeats. We should not take it easy as Hyderabad FC are a team that creates a lot of chances and is a very fast side too,” Benali said.

In their head-to-head record, Hyderabad FC have secured six wins and NorthEast United FC have won once in the 10 matches the two teams played, while three matches ended up in draws.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.