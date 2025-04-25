'Mahagathbandhan' takes out candle-light march in Patna to condemn Pahalgam attack

Patna, April 25 (IANS) The Mahagathbandhan, under the leadership of Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, organised a candle-light march in Friday from Income Tax Golambar (JP statue) to Dak Bungalow Square here to protest the terror attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, paying tributes to the victims.

Addressing the gathering at Dak Bungalow Square, Yadav condemned the incident, calling it “a shame on humanity".

He said: "We stand with whatever steps the government of India takes to root out the terrorism from the country. This terrorist act is an incident that shames humanity, and no amount of condemnation will be enough.”

Yadav emphasised that the candle march was not just a symbolic gesture, but a collective expression of grief and solidarity.

“Today, the Mahagathbandhan has come together to pay tribute to the victims and to show solidarity with their families,” he said.

Referring to the all-party meeting held a day earlier, Tejashwi Yadav reiterated the opposition’s full support to the government in its efforts to end terrorism.

“The whole country is united when it comes to national security,” he said, adding that condolences and sympathies are being extended from across the political spectrum.

The march witnessed participation from leaders of various Mahagathbandhan allies, party workers, and citizens, all carrying candles in a quiet yet powerful show of unity and national resolve.

People from all walks of life -- students, professionals, workers, party members, and common citizens -- joined the march in large numbers.

The crowd was so massive that Bailey Road from the Income Tax roundabout to Dak Bungalow Chowk was completely crowded, virtually leaving no space for movement.

The march not only conveyed a message of peace and resilience but also underscored a rare moment of political and social consensus in the face of a national tragedy.

On this occasion, from Rashtriya Janata Dal, Abdul Bari Siddiqui, MP Sanjay Yadav, former Minister Ashok Kumar Singh, Alok Kumar Mehta, Dr. Ramanand Yadav, Sameer Mahaseth, Dr. Shamim Ahmed, State Vice President Dr. Tanveer Hasan and many other leaders of Congress and Left parties were present.

