Prabhas' Birthday Greetings To Prashanth Neel

Rebel Star Prabhas’ Salaar was released last year and was a smash hit at the box office. Fans were happy with Salaar's success at the box office. Prabhas and Prashanth Neel share a good rapport with each other. They will soon be working for Salaar 2.

Today marks the KGF director's birthday. Prabhas wished him via Instagram post by sharing a still from Salaar and captioned it, saying, “Love you sir! Have a beautiful birthday.” The plan is to commence the shoot soon.

On the career front, Prabhas will soon be busy with Kalki's movie promotions. The movie will hit the big screens on June 27, 2024.