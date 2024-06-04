Kalki 2898 AD Trailer's Release Date Locked!

Kalki 2898 AD is one of the most awaited movies of the year. The film features Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. It is directed by Nag Ashwin. Kalki 2898 AD will be hitting the screens on June 27, 2024. The makers are gearing up to unleash the trailer of the film sooner than you think!

The much-awaited trailer is all set to be out on June 9, 2024. The launch will happen at an event in Mumbai. The makers are yet to make it official, though.

Disha Patani, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan will appear in prominent roles. The film is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. Produced by C Aswini Dutt, the film has music by Santhosh Narayanan.

Kalki 2898 AD is generating tremendous excitement as the most anticipated movie of the month. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of the trailer. While it was initially speculated to debut on June 7, 2024, the most recent buzz suggests it will be unveiled two days later. The film's stellar ensemble cast is its biggest merit.