Nani’s 'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram' hits $500k in USA!

Natural Star Nani is one of the most celebrated actors in Tollywood and has had grand openings in North America. Competing with Prabhas and Mahesh Babu, Nani also breaks records at the USA box office. Yesterday, August 29, his most awaited 'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram' was released and generated $527k in revenue at the USA box office.

Though the movie got mixed reactions from the audience, it is still breaking box office records in the global cinema. Dasara, being the first, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, is his second movie to have the highest grossing. As per the critics, the movie was average, with just a weak plot.