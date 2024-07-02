Kalki 2898 AD Dominates Box Office on Day 5

KPrabhas' sci-fi epic, Kalki 2898 AD, continues its box office dominance. After a record-breaking opening from June 27th to June 30th, the film maintained strong momentum on Monday (July 1st).

Kalki 2898 AD has shattered box office records, solidifying its place as a major win for Prabhas. Co-starring Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, the film is directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Swapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt.

Despite being a weekday, Kalki collected a noteworthy Rs 16 crore in the Hindi belt on Monday (Nett. terms). Additionally, the film has grossed a significant $12 million in North America alone (in five days). Trade analysts predict the film's total collection could touch the Rs 800 crore mark, becoming a massive film in the history of Indian cinema.