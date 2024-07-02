'John Wick’ director Chad Stahelski to produce English-language remake of Bollywood actioner ‘Kill’

The announcement comes ahead of the release of the original Hindi-language 'Kill', directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, reports Variety.

The film is set to release on July 4.

According to Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions, this weekend’s theatrical rollout marks one of the first times a mainstream Hindi-language film is partnering with a Hollywood studio for a theatrical release in North America and the UK.

As per 'Variety', Stahelski said in a statement: “ 'Kill' is one of the most vivid, wild, and creative action movies I’ve seen recently. Nikhil delivers relentless action sequences that need to be seen by as wide an audience as possible. It’s exciting to be developing an English-language version -- we have big shoes to fill and I’m looking forward to working with Nikhil, Karan, Apoorva, Guneet, and Achin to achieve that.”

In the film, a commando named Amrit (Lakshya) finds out his star-crossed lover Tulika (Tanya Maniktala) is engaged against her will. He boards a New Delhi-bound train to derail the arranged marriage and reunite with his true love. However, his journey takes a turn when a gang of knife-wielding thieves begins to terrorise innocent passengers on the train, prompting Amrit to take them on himself and save those around him.

Producers Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta for Dharma Productions, and Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain said in a joint statement: “When we made 'Kill' with Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, we dreamed of global love, and seeing North American theatres chant ‘Kill! Kill! Kill!’ was like seeing that vision come alive. This announcement coming before the original film’s release is unprecedented and a big win for Indian cinema. We are truly honoured.”

